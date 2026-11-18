Circle Chart has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

NCT WISH topped the physical album chart for October with their latest mini album “I SPY,” which debuted at No. 1 on the monthly chart.

PLAVE’s mini album “HYPERDRIVE” entered the chart at No. 2, followed by SEVENTEEN’s JxJ’s unit debut mini album “DREAMSCAPE” at No. 3.

IVE’s new EP “Looks Can Kill” debuted at No. 4, with ILLIT’s new mini album “BREAK EVEN” rounding out the top five.

Weekly Album Chart

TWS topped the weekly physical album chart with their new single album “TO US,” which debuted at No. 1.

P1Harmony’s new mini album “BLOW UP” debuted at No. 2, while the WITHVUU version of RESCENE’s “PULSE” entered the chart at No. 3.

xikers’ new mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING” debuted at No. 4, trailed by AND2BLE’s “Sequence 02: Attraction” at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

A2O LITE achieved a triple crown on the Circle charts for October, with their hit single “NEON” debuting at No. 1 on three different monthly charts: the overall digital chart, the streaming chart, and the global K-pop chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and the streaming chart for October were exactly the same. A2O LITE’s “NEON” entered both charts at No. 1, followed by i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” at No. 2.

RESCENE claimed two spots in the top five of both charts, with “LOVE ATTACK” ranking No. 3 and “Deja Vu” coming in at No. 5.

Finally, artificial intelligence (AI) project MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” shot to No. 4 on both charts.

Weekly Digital Chart

A2O LITE also earned a triple crown on the weekly Circle charts for the third week in a row, once again topping the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart with their debut single “NEON.”

RESCENE’s new title track “With” debuted at No. 2 on this week’s overall digital chart, trailed by MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” at No. 3.

ILLIT’s new title track “You’re Under Arrest” rose to No. 4 for the week, and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” rounded out the top five.

Weekly Streaming Chart

A2O LITE’s “NEON” continued its reign at No. 2 on the streaming chart this week, with ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” jumping seven ranks to No. 2.

MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” came in at No. 3, followed by RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 4 and Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

SHINee’s Onew and Block B’s Zico topped the digital download chart for October with their collab single “Tic Tac Toe.”

PLAVE’s latest title track “Star Trace” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, while ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin’s solo song “UNDEAD” debuted at No. 3.

A2O LITE’s “NEON” took No. 4 for October, with Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” climbing to No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

RESCENE swept all of the top five spots on the weekly digital download chart with songs from their new mini album “PULSE.”

The group’s title track “With” debuted at No. 1, followed by “Inside Out” at No. 2, “Finest Thing” at No. 3, “MEME” at No. 4, and “Dragon” at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

A2O LITE’s “NEON” debuted at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart for October, with HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) dropping one spot to No. 2.

BTS’s “SWIM” stayed strong at No. 3, while BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” held steady at No. 4.

Finally, ATEEZ’s “BAD” rounded out the top five for the month.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

A2O LITE’s “NEON” also remained No. 1 on the weekly global K-pop chart, while ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” rose to No. 2.

13 years after its release, BESTie’s belatedly viral 2013 hit “Love Options” shot to No. 3 on this week’s chart, trailed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 4 and BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

ILLIT continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart for October, and BTS similarly maintained their position at No. 2.

PSY jumped to No. 3 on this month’s chart, while A2O LITE and BABYMONSTER held onto their respective spots at No. 4 and No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

The top four artists on this week’s social chart remained exactly the same as last week: ILLIT came in at No. 1, BTS at No. 2, A2O LITE at No. 3, and PSY at No. 4.

Finally, RIIZE rose to No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

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