Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, NMIXX, VERIVERY, Hwasa, Jungwoo, And More Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

Stray Kids topped the physical album chart for November with their latest album “DO IT,” which debuted at No. 1.

NCT DREAM’s latest mini album “Beat It Up” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, while the POCA version of PLAVE’s single album “PLBBUU” debuted at No. 3.

The EVER version of CLOSE YOUR EYES’ “blackout” debuted at No. 4, while TXT’s Yeonjun’s first solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” rounded out the top five for the month.

Weekly Album Chart

VERIVERY topped the weekly physical album chart with their new single album “Lost and Found.”

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s compilation album “Panorama : The Best of TAEYEON” debuted at No. 2, with CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rising to No. 3.

Stray Kids’ “DO IT” held steady at No. 4, and Chuei Li Yu’s solo debut single “SWEET DREAM” entered the chart at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

NMIXX achieved a double crown on the Circle charts for November with their hit song “Blue Valentine,” which topped both the monthly digital chart and streaming chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same for November. “Blue Valentine” rose to No. 1 on both charts, followed by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 2, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) at No. 3, Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 4, and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

Hwasa earned a double crown on the weekly charts with her viral song “Good Goodbye,” which climbed to No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart this week.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart were exactly the same as last week: “Good Goodbye” remained No. 1, with ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” at No. 2, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 3, Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were almost identical to the overall digital chart, except HUNTR/X’s “Golden” and Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” swapped places to take No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Monthly Download Chart

NCT DREAM topped the digital download chart for November with their latest title track “Beat It Up,” which debuted at No. 1.

Stray Kids’ “Do It” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, while Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” rose to No. 3.

Yeonjun’s solo song “Talk to You” debuted at No. 4, with PLAVE’s “BBUU!” rounding out the top five for November.

Weekly Download Chart

NCT’s Jungwoo topped the weekly digital download chart with his solo debut single “SUGAR,” while Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” held steady at No. 2.

Taeyeon’s new song “Panorama” debuted at No. 3 on the weekly chart, with Stray Kids’ “Do It” staying strong at No. 4.

Finally, fromis_9’s “White Memories” entered the chart at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

All of the top five spots on the monthly global K-pop chart for November went to the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” continued its reign at No. 1, trailed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 5.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

The top five songs on this week’s global K-pop chart remained exactly the same as last week. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” maintained its position at No. 1, with Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” coming in at No. 2. Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” took No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, while BLACKPINk’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” followed at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

TWICE held onto their spot at No. 1 on the monthly social chart for November, followed by LE SSERAFIM at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, Choi Yu Ree at No. 4, and BABYMONSTER at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

TWICE also continued to reign over the weekly social chart, with LE SSERAFIM at No. 2, BABYMONSTER at No. 3, BLACKPINK at No. 4, and Stray Kids at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

