TXT, AKMU, BTS, TWS, NEXZ, And ILLIT Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

TXT achieved a double crown on this month’s Circle charts, topping both the overall physical album chart and the digital download chart for April.

All of the top five spots on this month’s chart went to new releases, led by TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns,” which debuted at No. 1.

NCT WISH’s “Ode to Love” entered the chart at No. 2, &TEAM’s “We on Fire” at No. 3, TWS’s “NO TRAGEDY” at No. 4, and PLAVE’s “Caligo Pt.2” at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

TWS topped the weekly physical album chart with their new mini album “NO TRAGEDY,” while ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” entered the chart at No. 2.

NEXZ’s “Mmchk” debuted at No. 3 on this week’s chart, followed by CRAVITY’s “ReDeFINE” at No. 4 and QWER’s “CEREMONY” at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

TXT topped the digital download chart for April with their latest title track “Stick With You,” which debuted at No. 1.

The next two spots on the monthly chart went to AKMU: the duo’s title track “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” debuted at No. 2, while their hit B-side “Paradise of Rumors” entered the chart at No. 3.

PLAVE swept the next two spots on the chart, where “Born Savage” and “HMPH!” (featuring SOLE) debuted at No. 4 and No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

NEXZ topped this week’s digital download chart with their new single “Mmchk,” while CRAVITY’s “AWAKE” debuted at No. 2.

TWS’s “You, You” entered the chart at No. 3, with AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” rising to No. 4.

Finally, Park Ji Hoon’s new title track “Bodyelse” rounded out the top five for the week.

Monthly Digital Chart

AKMU achieved their own double crown on the monthly charts, topping both the overall digital chart and streaming chart for April.

AKMU swept the top two spots on the overall digital chart with “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” and “Paradise of Rumors,” which debuted at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” stayed strong at No. 3, while HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” and “0+0” maintained their respective positions at No. 4 and No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

AKMU also earned a double crown on the weekly charts, where “Paradise of Rumors” remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and streaming chart for the second week in a row.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” continued its reign at No. 1, trailed by AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” at No. 2, Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 3, HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 4, and HANRORO’s “0+0” at No. 5.

Monthly Streaming Chart

The top four songs on the monthly streaming chart for April were the same as the weekly streaming chart: AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” came in at No. 1, AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” at No. 2, Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 3, and HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 4.

Finally, KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” rounded out the top five for the month.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

BTS also achieved a double crown on the monthly charts, topping both the global K-pop chart and the social chart.

BTS dominated the global K-pop chart for April, sweeping four of this month’s top five spots. “SWIM” rose to No. 1, followed by “2.0” at No. 3, “Body to Body” at No. 4, and “Hooligan” at No. 5.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack stayed strong at No. 2.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

The top three songs on this week’s global K-pop chart remained the same as last week: BTS’s “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 1, followed by HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 2 and BTS’s “2.0” at No. 3.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” shot to No. 4 for the week, with BTS’s “Body to Body” falling to No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BTS continued their reign at No. 1 on the monthly social chart, followed by ILLIT at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, IVE at No. 4, and aespa at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

ILLIT rose to No. 1 on this week’s social chart, where BTS came in at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, aespa at No. 4, and LE SSERAFIM at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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