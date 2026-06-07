LE SSERAFIM, CORTIS, TXT, xikers, ITZY, BTS, ILLIT, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on June 7!

LE SSERAFIM’s new album “PUREFLOW” pt.1 debuted at No. 1 on this week’s World Albums chart, and it also became their fifth album to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

After two weeks at No. 1, CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” fell to No. 2 in its fourth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album ever to spend three weeks in the top 50 of the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rose to No. 8 in its 38th week on the chart.

TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” climbed back up to No. 3 in its seventh week on the World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, xikers’ new mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The ORA” debuted at No. 4 on this week’s chart.

BTS landed a total three of entries on the World Albums chart this week: “Proof” came in at No. 5 (in its 207th week on the chart), “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” at No. 17 (in its 30th week), and “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 21 (in its 218th week).

ILLIT’s latest mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” held steady at No. 6 in its fourth week on the chart.

Despite not having yet been released in the United States, ITZY’s new mini album “Motto” debuted at No. 7 based solely on its digital performance. (Because “Motto” has yet to be released in the United States, sales data for the physical version of the album is not reflected in this week’s charts.)

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” maintained its position at No. 9 in its 19th week on the chart.

Stray Kids’ “DO IT” took No. 10 in its 27th week on the chart, while their previous album “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 15 in its 40th week.

NMIXX’s new EP “Heavy Serenade” ranked No. 13 in its third week on the chart, followed by &TEAM’s “We on Fire” at No. 14 in its second week.

Finally, NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” rounded out the top 20 in its 142nd week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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