BOYNEXTDOOR, I.O.I, CORTIS, And BTS Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of June 7 to 13!

Album Chart

BOYNEXTDOOR achieved a double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new album “HOME” and its title track “VIRAL.”

“HOME,” BOYNEXTDOOR’s first studio album, swept the top two spots on this week’s physical album chart: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 2.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” climbed back up to No. 3 for the week.

izna’s new mini album “SET THE TEMPO” entered the chart at No. 4, while EPEX’s “Youth Chapter (韶華): Epilogue” debuted at No. 5.

Download Chart

BOYNEXTDOOR topped the digital download chart with their new title track “VIRAL,” which debuted at No. 1, while I.O.I’s “Suddenly” held steady at No. 2.

BTS’s new song “Come Over” entered the chart at No. 3, followed by aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4 and TREASURE’s “IF I” at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart

I.O.I’s “Suddenly” continued its reign at No. 1 on the overall digital chart this week, while CORTIS’s “REDRED” maintained its position at No. 2.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” rose to No. 3 for the week, trailed by ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4 and AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were almost exactly the same, except CORTIS’s “REDRED” and I.O.I’s “Suddenly” swapped places to take No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS earned a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the global K-pop chart and the social chart.

The top five songs on this week’s global K-pop chart were exactly the same as last week: BTS’s “SWIM” held steady at No. 1, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) at No. 2, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 3, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 4, and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

BTS rose to No. 1 on this week’s social chart, followed by ILLIT at No. 2.

Yena and aespa held onto their respective spots at No. 3 and No. 4 this week, with BABYMONSTER climbing to No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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