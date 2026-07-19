ATEEZ, CORTIS, V8, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, Stray Kids, BTS, aespa, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on July 18!

ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” remained No. 1 on the World Albums chart for the second week in a row, in addition to spending a second week in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 at No. 19.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” held steady at No. 2 in its 10th week on the World Albums chart, and it also climbed back up to No. 82 in its ninth week on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rose to No. 13 in its 44th week on the World Albums chart.

SEVENTEEN’s new unit V8 debuted at No. 3 on the World Albums chart with their self-titled mini album, which also became their first entry on the Billboard 200.

LE SSERAFIM’s latest album “PUREFLOW” maintained its position at No. 4 in its seventh week on the World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR’s first studio album “HOME” climbed back up to No. 5 in its fourth week on the chart.

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” rose to No. 6 in its 46th week on the chart, while their more recent EP “DO IT” followed at No. 12 in its 33rd week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” stayed strong at No. 7 in its 213th week on the chart, with their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” climbing to No. 18 in its 36th week.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” held onto its spot at No. 8 in its sixth week on the chart, while ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” rounded out its 10th week on the chart at No. 9.

NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” jumped to No. 16 in its 148th week on the chart, followed by ZEROBASEONE’s “Ascend-“ at No. 17 (in its second week).

Finally, ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” rose to No. 22 in its 25th week on the chart, with TXT’s “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” ranking No. 23 in its 13th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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