Stray Kids, SHINee's Taemin, NCT 127, MONSTA X, RESCENE, And More Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

Stray Kids topped the physical album chart for August with their new mini album “THIS & THAT,” which claimed two of the top five spots. The regular version of the EP debuted at No. 1 on the monthly chart, while the FANS version charted separately at No. 5.

ENHYPEN’s new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” debuted at No. 2, while ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST” entered the chart at No. 3.

Finally, NCT 127’s new studio album “BLINGY” entered the monthly chart at No. 4.

Weekly Album Chart

MONSTA X topped the weekly album chart with their new mini album “The Phase,” while CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” climbed back up to No. 2.

82MAJOR’s new single album “HEAT” debuted at No. 3, with NCT 127’s “BLINGY” staying strong at No. 4.

Finally, SHINee’s Taemin’s new solo EP “PHASE 1 : Soft Violence” entered the chart at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

NCT 127 topped the digital download chart for August with their new title track “Blingy,” which debuted at No. 1.

ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, Stray Kids’ “This & That” at No. 3, BIGBANG’s “BiiiG” at No. 4, and ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “BORN DIRE” at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

Taemin achieved a double crown on this week’s charts with his new solo title track “FLOAT,” which topped both the overall digital chart and the digital download chart.

MONSTA X’s new title track “MAGIC” debuted at No. 2 on the digital download chart, followed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s “CLICK” at No. 3, Girls’ Generation-HRS’s “Skibidi” at No. 4, and PLAVE’s “Flame” (featuring milet) at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

RESCENE earned a double crown on the Circle charts for August with their belatedly viral 2024 hit “LOVE ATTACK,” which topped both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart this month.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and the streaming chart were exactly the same for August: “LOVE ATTACK” took No. 1 on both charts, followed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and RESCENE’s remake of “Pretty Girl” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

Taemin’s new title track “FLOAT” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s overall digital chart, trailed by RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 2, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 3, BIGBANG’s “BiiiG” at No. 4, and I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” remained No. 1 on this week’s streaming chart, followed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, BIGBANG’s “BiiiG” at No. 4, and aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) continued its reign at No. 1 on the monthly global K-pop chart, while BTS’s “SWIM” maintained its position at No. 2.

ATEEZ’s “BAD” jumped to No. 3 for August, followed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 4 and CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 5.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

The top four songs on the weekly global K-pop chart were the same as the monthly chart: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” came in at No. 1, BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 2, ATEEZ’s “BAD” at No. 3, and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s new solo single “FALLEN ANGEL” shot to No. 5 for the week.

Monthly Social Chart

BTS held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart for August, trailed by ILLIT at No. 2, BABYMONSTER at No. 3, and BLACKPINK at No. 4.

Finally, ATEEZ jumped to No. 5 on this month’s chart.

Weekly Social Chart

ILLIT maintained their position at No. 1 on the weekly social chart, with BTS holding steady at No. 2.

Jisoo shot to No. 3 for the week, followed by ATEEZ at No. 4 and BLACKPINK at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch NCT 127’s Johnny in his recent variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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