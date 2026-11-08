CORTIS, Stray Kids, NMIXX, SEVENTEEN’s JxJ, K/DA, ILLIT, ENHYPEN, BTS, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on November 7!

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” returned to the top of the World Albums chart for a sixth week at No. 1, in addition to re-entering the Billboard 200 six months after its release. Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rounded out its 60th week on the World Albums chart at No. 22.

Stray Kids once again landed three albums on the World Albums chart this week. “THIS & THAT” held steady at No. 2 in its 12th week on the chart, followed by “KARMA” at No. 9 (in its 59th week) and “DO IT” at No. 18 (in its 41st week).

NMIXX’s new EP “Strange Muse” debuted at No. 3 on this week’s chart, while SEVENTEEN’s new unit JxJ (Jeonghan x Joshua)’s debut mini album “DREAMSCAPE” entered the chart at No. 4.

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : BLISS” rounded out its 10th week on the chart at No. 5, and League of Legends’ virtual group K/DA’s new EP “FIRESTARTER” debuted at No. 6.

ILLIT’s new mini album “BREAK EVEN” debuted at No. 7 on the chart ahead of its physical release in the United States, while their previous mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” stayed strong at No. 13 in its 26th week.

BTS’s 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” took No. 12 in its 52nd week on the chart, while their 2018 album “Love Yourself: Answer” re-entered the chart at No. 15 (marking its 206th week).

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” ranked No. 16 in its 18th week on the chart, followed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 17 in its 164th week.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” took No. 19 in its 14th week on the chart, with LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” ranking No. 21 in its 23rd week.

Finally, EVAN (Heeseung)’s “DEATH OF ME” came in at No. 24 in its eighth week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!