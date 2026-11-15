Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on November 14!

ILLIT’s new mini album “BREAK EVEN” rose to No. 1 on the World Albums chart following its physical release in the United States. “BREAK EVEN” has also become ILLIT’s first-ever top 10 album on the Billboard 200, as well as their first album to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

Additionally, ILLIT’s previous mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” spent its 27th week on the World Albums chart at No. 22.

IVE’s new mini album “Looks Can Kill” debuted at No. 2 on the World Albums chart this week, in addition to becoming their first album ever to enter the Billboard 200.

Stray Kids landed a total of four albums on this week’s World Albums chart. “THIS & THAT” stayed strong at No. 3, followed by “KARMA” at No. 7 and “DO IT” at No. 19, while “ATE” re-entered the chart at No. 25.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” ranked No. 4 in its 27th week on the World Albums chart, with their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbing back up to No. 20 in its 61st week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : BLISS” held steady at No. 5 in its 11th week on the chart, while League of Legends’ virtual group K/DA’s “FIRESTARTER” took No. 8 in its second week.

BTS charted a total of three entries on this week’s chart: “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” rose to No. 10, “Love Yourself: Answer” climbed to No. 13, and “Love Yourself: Tear” re-entered the chart at No. 24.

Meanwhile, NMIXX’s latest EP “Strange Muse” came in at No. 12 in its second week on the chart.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” jumped to No. 16 in its 15th week on the chart, trailed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 17 in its 165th week.

Finally, ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” took No. 18 in its 19th week on the chart, and LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” ranked No. 23 in its 24th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!