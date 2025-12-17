BOYNEXTDOOR, &TEAM, CORTIS, CxM, LE SSERAFIM, BABYMONSTER, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s latest mini album “The Action” and &TEAM’s first Korean mini album “Back to Life” both earned official million certifications for selling over 1 million copies each.

Meanwhile, CORTIS earned two separate certifications for their debut mini album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” this month. The regular version of the mini album received a triple platinum certification for over 750,000 copies sold, while the Weverse version was certified platinum for 250,000 copies sold.

SEVENTEEN’s CxM’s unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES” was also certified triple platinum for over 750,000 copies sold.

LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI,” BABYMONSTER’s “WE GO UP,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” TWS’s “play hard,” ILLIT’s “SUPER REAL ME,“ and Lee Chan Won’s “bright;燦” were all certified double platinum for selling over 500,000 copies each.

TWICE’s “TEN: The Story Goes On,” Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS,” and NEXZ’s “Beat-Boxer” were all certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold each.

Over in the streaming category, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s “To. X,” MeloMance’s “Go Back,” and Woody’s “Flower in the Desert” were all certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Source (1)