TREASURE, I.O.I, CORTIS, ZEROBASEONE, AKMU, BTS, And ILLIT Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

CORTIS topped the physical album chart for May with their recent EP “GREENGREEN,” which claimed two of the top three spots on the monthly chart. The regular version of the EP debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 3.

aespa’s new album “LEMONADE” debuted at No. 2 for May, while LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” pt.1 entered the chart at No. 4 and ZEROBASEONE’s “Ascend-“ followed at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

TREASURE achieved a double crown on the weekly charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new mini album “NEW WAV” and its title track “IF I.”

tripleS’s “LOVE&POP” pt.1 debuted at No. 2 on this week’s physical album chart, trailed by AND2BLE’s “Sequence 01: Curiosity” at No. 3.

MEOVV’s “BITE NOW” entered the chart at No. 4, with SHINee’s “Atmos” rounding out the top five for the week.

Monthly Download Chart

ZEROBASEONE topped the digital download chart for May with their latest title track “TOP 5,” which debuted at No. 1.

NCT’s Taeyong’s solo song “WYLD” entered the monthly chart at No. 2, with ILLIT’s “It’s Me” rising to No. 3.

I.O.I’s long-awaited reunion track “Suddenly” debuted at No. 4, and NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade” came in at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

TREASURE’s “IF I” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital download chart, while I.O,I’s Suddenly” and aespa’s “LEMONADE” rose to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

SHINee’s new title track “Atmos” entered the chart at No. 4, followed by tripleS’s “Baby Flower” at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

AKMU achieved a double crown on the monthly charts, topping both the overall digital chart and streaming chart for May with their hit song “Paradise of Rumors.”

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same this month: AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” came in at No. 1 on both charts, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 3, AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” at No. 4, and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

I.O.I topped this week’s overall digital chart with their long-awaited comeback track “Suddenly,” which jumped to No. 1.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” stayed strong at No. 2, trailed by ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 3.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” jumped a whopping 82 ranks to take No. 4 for the week, and AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” rounded out the top five.

Weekly Streaming Chart

CORTIS’s “REDRED” continued its reign at No. 1 on the weekly streaming chart, while I.O.I’S “Suddenly” climbed to No. 2.

ILLIT’s “It’s Me” ranked No. 3 for the week, with AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” holding relatively steady at No. 4 and aespa’s “LEMONADE” rocketing to No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

BTS maintained their double crown on the monthly charts, topping both the global K-pop chart and the social chart for the second month in a row.

BTS’s long-running hit “SWIM” maintained its position at No. 1, while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) similarly held onto its spot at No. 2.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” leaped 26 ranks to take No. 3 for May, followed by ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” jumped back into the top five on the monthly chart.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

BTS “SWIM” and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” also swept the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the weekly global K-pop chart.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” soared to No. 3 on the weekly chart, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 4 and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BTS remained No. 1 on the monthly social chart for May, trailed by ILLIT at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, IVE at No. 4, and aespa at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on the weekly social chart, with BTS coming in at No. 2, Yena at No. 3, aespa at No. 4, and LE SSERAFIM at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch ZEROBASEONE in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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