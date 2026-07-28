RESCENE, CORTIS, idntt, TXT's Yeonjun, ILLIT, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of July 12 to 18!

Album Chart

idntt topped this week’s physical album chart with their new EP “itsnotover,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, SUPER JUNIOR-83z’s unit debut mini album “Promise” entered the chart at No. 2.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s “NO LABELS: PART 02” stayed strong at No. 3, while CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” climbed back up to No. 4.

Finally, BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” jumped 36 ranks to take No. 5 for the week.

Overall Digital Chart

Two years after its release, RESCENE’s 2024 track “LOVE ATTACK” rose to No. 1 on this week’s overall digital chart.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” took No. 2 for the week, followed by I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were almost exactly the same as the overall digital chart, except CORTIS’s “REDRED” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” swapped places to take No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Download Chart

Yeonjun topped the digital download chart for the second week in a row with his solo title track “Ice Cream,” which remained No. 1.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo’s solo song “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter” debuted at No. 2 on this week’s chart, while Park Ji Hyeon’s “Sad Monologue” entered the chart at No. 3.

RESCENE swept the next two spots on the chart, with “LOVE ATTACK” and “Pretty Girl” ranking No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) held onto its spot at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week, while BTS’s “SWIM” maintained its position at No. 2.

ATEEZ’s latest title track “BAD” jumped to No. 3 for the week, trailed by LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” at No. 4 and CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT continued their reign at No. 1 on this week’s social chart, with BTS and aespa holding steady at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Yena rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, and BABYMONSTER rounded out the top five.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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