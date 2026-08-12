TXT's Yeonjun, RESCENE, CORTIS, DAY6's Young K, NouerA, BTS, And More Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

TXT’s Yeonjun achieved a double crown for the month of July with his new solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” and its title track “Ice Cream,” which topped the physical album chart and digital download chart respectively.

“NO LABELS: PART 02” debuted at No. 1 on the monthly physical album chart, while i-dle’s new mini album “We made” entered the chart at No. 2.

SEVENTEEN’s new unit V8’s self-titled debut mini album jumped to No. 3 on the monthly chart, followed by CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” at No. 4.

Finally, idntt’s new EP “itsnotover” debuted at No. 5 on the chart for July.

Weekly Album Chart

NouerA topped the weekly physical album chart with the POCA version of their new mini album “.exe,” while DAY6’s Young K’s new solo album “YOUNGEST” debuted at No. 2.

CORTIS swept the next two spots on the chart with their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” and their second EP “GREENGREEN,” which ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Finally, the MINIRECORD version of StelLive’s new EP “Colorful Strokes” entered the chart at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

Yeonjun topped the digital download chart for July with his solo title track “Ice Cream,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, fromis_9’s latest title track “Vitamin ME” entered the chart at No. 2.

RESCENE claimed the next two spots on the chart with their 2024 song “LOVE ATTACK” and their recent remake of KARA’s “Pretty Girl,” which took No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Finally, I.O.I’s latest hit “Suddenly” rounded out the top five for the month.

Weekly Download Chart

Young K topped the weekly digital download chart with his solo title track “Shut The Door,” trailed by fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME” at No. 2.

Pengsoo’s “Get Happy Now” debuted at No. 3 on this week’s chart, followed by RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 4 and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “Less than a Lover” at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

CORTIS earned a double crown on the Circle charts for July with their hit song “REDRED,” which topped both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart this month.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and the streaming chart were exactly the same for July: “REDRED” came in at No. 1 on both charts, with RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

RESCENE earned their own double crown on the weekly charts with “LOVE ATTACK,” which remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart for the second week in a row.

The top five songs on the weekly digital chart and streaming chart were also exactly the same. “LOVE ATTACK” continued its reign at No. 1 on both charts, trailed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) returned to No. 1 on the monthly global K-pop chart, with BTS’s “SWIM” staying strong at No. 2.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” rose to No. 3 for July, followed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ long-running hit “APT.” rounded out the top five for the month.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” also topped the weekly global K-pop chart, where BTS’s “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 2.

Jennie’s “Less than a Lover” jumped to No. 3 for the week, with Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” maintaining its position at No. 4.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” came in at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BTS rose to No. 1 on the social chart for July, followed by ILLIT at No. 2, BABYMONSTER at No. 3, BLACKPINK at No. 4, and aespa at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

The top three artists on this week’s social chart remained the same as last week, with BTS at No. 1, ILLIT at No. 2, and aespa at No. 3.

ATEEZ climbed to No. 4 this week, with BLACKPINK rounding out the top five.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

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