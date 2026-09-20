Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, MONSTA X, EVAN, CORTIS, BTS, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 19!

Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” continued its reign at No. 1, marking its fourth non-consecutive week at the top of the World Albums chart, in addition to re-entering the top 15 of the Billboard 200. Stray Kids’ 2025 album “KARMA” also re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 25 this week.

ENHYPEN’s new mini album “THE SIN : BLISS” held onto its spot at No. 2 in its third week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a third week on the Billboard 200 at No. 41.

MONSTA X’s new mini album “The Phase” debuted at No. 3 on the World Albums chart, and it also became the group’s second Korean album to enter the Billboard 200.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” maintained its position at No. 4 in its 19th week on the World Albums chart, while their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rose to No. 5 in its 53rd week. “GREENGREEN” also charted for an 18th week on the Billboard 200, where it ranked No. 188.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” held steady at No. 7 in its 11th week on the chart, and LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” remained unmoving at No. 11 in its 16th week.

ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” climbed back up to No. 12 in its 19th week on the chart, while NCT 127’s new album “BLINGY” took No. 14 in its second week.

aespa’s “LEMONADE” maintained its position at No. 15 in its 15th week on the chart, followed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 18 in its 157th week.

EVAN (Heeseung)’s new solo mini album “DEATH OF ME” debuted at No. 21, while TXT’s Yeonjun’s “NO LABELS: PART 02” ranked No. 22 in its ninth week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch MONSTA X in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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And check out Hyungwon’s drama “CEO-dol Mart” below:

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