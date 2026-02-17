ATEEZ; ENHYPEN; Hwasa; And Car, The Garden Achieve Double Crowns On Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

ENHYPEN achieved a double crown for the month of January with their new mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” and its title track “Knife,” topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart.

“THE SIN : VANISH” debuted at No. 1 on the monthly physical album chart, while “BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s debut mini album “EUPHORIA” entered the chart at No. 2.

EXO’s new album “REVERXE” debuted at No. 3, followed by SEVENTEEN’s DxS (DK x Seungkwan)’s unit debut mini album “Serenade” at No. 4 and idntt’s “yesweare” at No. 5.

Weekly Album Chart

ATEEZ earned a double crown on this week’s Circle charts with their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” and its title track “Adrenaline,” which topped the physical album chart and the digital download chart respectively.

“GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” swept the top two spots on this week’s album chart, with the regular version of the mini album debuting at No. 1 and the POCA version charting separately at No. 2.

ZEROBASEONE’s new special limited album “RE-FLOW” debuted at No. 3, while KiiiKiii’s EP “Delulu Pack” held onto its spot at No. 4.

Finally, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rounded out the top five for the week.

Monthly Download Chart

ENHYPEN’s latest title track “Knife” debuted at No. 1 on the monthly digital download chart, trailed by HADES’ “Planet B” at No. 2 and fromis_9’s “White Memories” at No. 3.

EXO’s new title track “Crown” debuted at No. 4, while ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s debut song “FREAK ALARM” entered the chart at No. 5.

Weekly Download Chart

ATEEZ topped the weekly digital download chart with their new title track “Adrenaline,” which debuted at No. 1.

ZEROBASEONE’s new song “LOVEPOCALYPSE” entered the chart at No. 2, while KiiiKiii’s latest hit “404 (New Era)” held steady at No. 3.

Younha’s “Seasonal Crime” debuted at No. 4, with Car, the garden’s “My whole world” rounding out the top five.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa maintained her double crown on the Circle charts for January with her long-running hit “Good Goodbye,” which remained No. 1 on both the monthly digital chart and streaming chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same for January. “Good Goodbye” held steady at No. 1 on both charts, trailed by HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 2, WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 3, HANRORO’s “0+0” at No. 4, and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Car, the garden similarly held onto his double crown on the weekly charts with his 2021 song “My whole world,” which recently shot back up the charts after a noteworthy mention on the hit dating show “EXchange 4.”

Just like the monthly charts, the top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same this week. “My whole world” remained No. 1 on both charts, with HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 2, Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 3, WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 4, and HANRORO’s “0+0” at No. 5.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack maintained a strong presence on the monthly global K-pop chart, where HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1 and Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” held steady at No. 5.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” climbed back up to No. 2, followed by Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 3.

Finally, ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” jumped to No. 4 on the monthly chart for January.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” also continued its reign at No. 1 on the weekly global K-pop chart, with Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” maintaining its position at No. 2.

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” remained unmoving at No. 3, with BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “like JENNIE” and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” swapping places to take No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Monthly Social Chart

ILLIT rose to No. 1 on the social chart for January, followed by TWICE at No. 2.

EXO jumped 11 ranks to take No. 3 for the month, with LE SSERAFIM climbing to No. 4 and BLACKPINK staying strong at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

ILLIT also held onto their spot at No. 1 on the weekly social chart, with TWICE coming in at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, and aespa at No. 4.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM rose to No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch Hwasa in “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)