BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, ILLIT, BTS, TXT, Stray Kids, ITZY, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on June 27!

BOYNEXTDOOR’s first full-length album “HOME” debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album to enter the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” stayed strong at No. 2 in its seventh week on the World Albums chart, and it also became their first album to spend six weeks on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, the group’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” followed at No. 5 in its 41st week on the World Albums chart.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” held steady at No. 3 in its fourth week on the World Albums chart, while aespa’s “LEMONADE” took No. 4 in its third week and ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” climbed back up to No. 6 in its seventh week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 7 in its 210th week on the chart, and their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” jumped to No. 16 in its 33rd week.

Meanwhile, TXT’s “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” climbed back up to No. 8 in its 10th week on the chart.

Stray Kids once again landed a total of three albums on the World Albums chart this week. “KARMA” came in at No. 9 (in its 43rd week on the chart), “DO IT” at No. 10 (in its 30th week), and “ATE” at No. 25 (in its 99th week).

ITZY’s latest mini album “Motto” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 12, marking its second non-consecutive week on the chart.

Finally, ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” took No. 18 in its 22nd week on the chart, followed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 19 (in its 145th week) and MEOVV’s “BITE NOW” at No. 20 (in its second week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!