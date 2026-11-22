Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on November 21!

P1Harmony’s new mini album “BLOW UP” debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. “BLOW UP” also tied P1Harmony’s personal record for the group’s highest-ranking album to date on the Billboard 200, where it debuted at No. 4.

ILLIT’s latest mini album “BREAK EVEN” stayed strong at No. 2 in its third week on the World Albums chart, and it also became the group’s first album ever to spend more than one week on the Billboard 200.

Stray Kids once again charted a total of four albums on this week’s World Albums chart. “THIS & THAT” held steady at No. 3 in its 14th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to jumping back up into the top 80 of the Billboard 200. “KARMA” maintained its position at No. 7 in its 61st week on the chart, while “DO IT” rose to No. 15 in its 43rd week and “ATE” climbed to No. 21 in its 102nd week.

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” remained unmoving at No. 4 in its 28th week on the World Albums chart, and their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” spent a 62nd week on the chart at No. 23.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : BLISS” held onto its spot at No. 5 in its 12th week on the chart.

xikers’ new mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The CALLING” debuted at No. 6 on the chart, while IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” took No. 8 in its second week.

BTS landed three albums on this week’s chart: “Proof” re-entered the chart at No. 10 (marking its 226th week), with “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” coming in at No. 12 (in its 54th week) and “Love Yourself: Answer” at No. 17 (in its 208th week).

League of Legends’ virtual group K/DA’s “FIRESTARTER” ranked No. 14 in its third week on the chart, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” held relatively steady at No. 19 in its 166th week.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “HOME” took No. 20 in its 16th week on the chart, followed by ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” at No. 22 in its 20th week.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” rounded out the top 25 in its 25th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!